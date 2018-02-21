Senior Midvaal Municipality official found guilty of corruption, fired
The municipality says the waste department employee had corrupt relations with someone bidding on tenders and accepted bribes amounting to over R1 million.
JOHANNESBURG - A senior official from the Midvaal Local Municipality has been fired after being found guilty of corruption.
The municipality says an internal disciplinary process found that the waste department employee had corrupt relations with someone bidding on tenders and accepted bribes amounting to over R1 million.
The former official may face criminal charges pending an investigation by police.
Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi says the dismissal is a step in the right direction.
“As a municipality, we don’t tolerate corruption and we deal with it as quickly as we are aware of it by ensuring that we follow due process and to ensure that we afford the suspect the opportunity to clear their name as well. But this shows that corruption has no place in Midvaal.”
