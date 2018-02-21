Ramaphosa committed to deliver on promises made in Sona speech
But the President says what is key for him is to heed the call from South Africans to get more involved in dealing with the country’s problems.
CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s committed to delivering on the promises he’s made in his State of the Nation Address but these won’t happen overnight.
He says it will take time to slash government departments and fix state-owned enterprises.
And, he says that he won’t be pushed into axing ministers that the opposition have been pressing him to act against.
But the president says what is key for him is to heed the call from South Africans to get more involved in dealing with the country’s problems.
President Ramaphosa has again invoked unity, calling for a commitment to work together to address the nation’s problems and the painful legacy of the past.
“We are building a nation where our greatest concern must be those in the society who have the least, the poor, unemployed.”
He says it’s untrue that he doesn’t have a plan to deal with burning issues the country is facing and that the summits he plans to hold are in response to South Africans’ willingness to get involved.
“They have said 'President send us, send me, send me.' That has encouraged me.”
