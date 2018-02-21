Provisional R6 billion for drought relief, infrastructure investment

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says government is concerned about potential job losses in vulnerable farming communities, as a result of the drought.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says government is ready to provide financial assistance where necessary to respond to the country’s water crisis.

A provisional amount of R6 billion has been set aside for drought relief and for public infrastructure investment.

Water shortages are not only affecting Cape Town but also smaller towns in the Northern Cape and the Nelson Mandela Bay area in the Eastern Cape.

Gigaba has appealed to South Africans to use water sparingly.

“National government will continue to work with municipalities to respond effectively to the water crisis”.

Gigaba says government is considering a temporary increase in intake in the Working for Water programme to mitigate job losses.

Further allocations for water infrastructure projects can be expected in the adjustments budget in October.

Read the full Budget speech below

Budget Speech 2018 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd