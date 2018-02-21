[LISTEN] Primedia Broadcasting clarifies timeline in misconduct matter
In a vague and terse statement, the company has moved to clarify that it first became aware of the allegations last week and not last year as mentioned on social media.
JOHANNESBURG – Primedia Broadcasting CEO Omar Essack has named the senior executive who resigned over misconduct allegations as Mark Jakins.
Primedia Broadcasting says it received three complaints from staff members in the sales team last week regarding the behaviour of the senior executive at a recent staff function.
In a vague and terse statement, the company has moved to clarify that it first became aware of the allegations last week and not last year as mentioned on social media.
After becoming aware of the matter of gross misconduct, Primedia management then launched an investigation led by an external legal counsel.
The external expert concluded its investigation on Monday this week.
The charges were presented to the senior exco member, who has since resigned with immediate effect.
It is understood that the manager was inappropriate with several female staff members at a function held at an outside venue earlier this month.
Primedia Broadcasting has since brought in councillors who will offer further counselling and support to all those affected.
LISTEN: Primedia Broadcasting exec quits over gross misconduct claims
More in Local
-
Five police officers killed in Queenstown
-
Winnie Rust's killer says robbery decision biggest mistake of his life
-
CT residents urged to continue saving water despite Day Zero being pushed back
-
Minister Brown warns SOE boards to restore credibility or face rotation
-
Mcebo Dlamini: Plea bargain will jeopardise my career in law
-
Madonsela: I welcome Jacob Zuma’s resignation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.