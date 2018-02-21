[LISTEN] Primedia Broadcasting clarifies timeline in misconduct matter

In a vague and terse statement, the company has moved to clarify that it first became aware of the allegations last week and not last year as mentioned on social media.

JOHANNESBURG – Primedia Broadcasting CEO Omar Essack has named the senior executive who resigned over misconduct allegations as Mark Jakins.

Primedia Broadcasting says it received three complaints from staff members in the sales team last week regarding the behaviour of the senior executive at a recent staff function.

After becoming aware of the matter of gross misconduct, Primedia management then launched an investigation led by an external legal counsel.

The external expert concluded its investigation on Monday this week.

The charges were presented to the senior exco member, who has since resigned with immediate effect.

It is understood that the manager was inappropriate with several female staff members at a function held at an outside venue earlier this month.

Primedia Broadcasting has since brought in councillors who will offer further counselling and support to all those affected.

