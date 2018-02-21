Pretoria North cop shot dead while asleep in his home
It’s understood the victim’s wife and two children were in the house at the time; they were not hurt.
JOHANNESBURG - A police officer has been murdered in Pretoria.
Three criminals broke into the officer’s Pretoria North home on Wednesday morning and shot him dead while he was asleep.
The police’s Mavela Masondo says the criminals ran away with stolen items.
“Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. We’re appealing to anyone who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to please contact their nearest police station.”
It brings the number of South African Police Service officers killed on Wednesday alone to six.
Five men in blue were gunned down during an early morning attack on the Ngcobo Police Station in Eastern Cape on Wednesday.
