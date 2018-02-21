Prasa’s acting group CEO confident as CT central line service resumes

Metrorail had to suspend all services due to ongoing vandalism and the death of one of their security guards.

CAPE TOWN - Trains on Metrorail's central line in Cape Town resumed on Wednesday morning.

The Cape’s busiest route, that serves large communities like Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha, was suspended six week ago due to the death of one of their security guards and damaged infrastructure.

Prasa committed to fixing the problems by this week and on Wednesday morning some trains were operational.

More than 60% of the province's passengers travel on the central line.

Acting group CEO of Prasa Cromet Molepo says they will work around the clock to ensure all trains run on time.

“If we continue to work the way we have through the crisis, I stand confident that we will only get better.”

A handful of commuters were already at Kapteinsklip Station in Mitchells Plain at 5 am on Wednesday.

The trains are meant to run every hour but the first train left just after 5 am and next one only arrived after 7 am.

By that time, most people had rushed to catch a Golden Arrow or MyCiti bus.

Commuters say they are relieved to see security guards at the station but warn more are needed on the trains.

“We're grateful for the security on the station but we hope that there is going to be more security on the trains as well,” one commuter said.

Another commuter says while the line was disrupted, they were forced to spend more on taxi and bus fare.

“We pay to go to the centre... from the centre, we need to take a taxi to somewhere else, from there we need to take a train to get to our destination.”

