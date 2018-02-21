PowerBall Results: Tuesday 20 February 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 20 February are as follows:

PowerBall: 08, 27, 30, 33, 42 Powerball: 03

PowerBall Plus: 08, 15, 27, 28, 43 Powerball: 15

For more details visit the National Lottery website.