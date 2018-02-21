Parly committee to have own state capture probe after Zwane snub

Zwane was expected to meet with the mineral resources portfolio committee on Wednesday morning but he was a no-show and parliamentarians are not happy.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's portfolio committee on Mineral Resources has resolved to institute its own commission of inquiry into state capture after Minister Mosebenzi Zwane again failed to appear before MPs to account for allegations that he is among those captured.

It’s not the first time Zwane has snubbed the committee. In November, he had promised to appear before Members of Parliament, however, he failed to do so.

And he was nowhere to be seen on Wednesday morning for his planned meeting with the oversight committee.

It also seems that the minister may have misled the committee when he claimed he will appear before the National Council of Provinces today, even though there is no scheduled sitting of the House.

MPs have now agreed Zwane should be subpoenaed and he should answer to a full-blown inquiry.

Committee chairperson Zet Luzipho says: “We must go for an investigation in the form of other investigations that have been instituted by other committees, taking an example of the process that’s been followed by the Public Enterprises.”

Zwane is not the only state capture accused minister to show parliament the middle finger.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen also refused to be grilled by parliament on, saying he will only appear before a properly constituted inquiry.