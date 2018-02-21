NW Health HOD Lekalakala accused of misleading govt over Mediosa deal
The North West legislature says Thabo Lekalakala failed to produce the R108m contract with Mediosa, even after he was given three hours to fetch it.
JOHANNESBURG - The North West legislature and its Standing Committee on Public Accounts have accused the province’s health HOD of misleading government.
In a marathon interrogation that lasted from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning, Thabo Lekalakala appeared before the legislature over claims of fraud and corruption.
He was specifically quizzed about the multi-million-rand three-year contract awarded to Gupta-linked company, Mediosa.
The firm was paid R30 million in advance without the deal going out to tender.
The North West legislature’s Madoda Samabatha says Lekalakala failed to produce the R108 million contract with Mediosa, even after he was given three hours to fetch it.
“A government legal document is taken away from a department without formal processes and no other person knows where it is.”
Samabatha says Lekalakala confessed to having misled his MEC and premier by going on a Mediosa-sponsored trip to India and branding it as an official government expedition a week after the advance payment to the company.
“He admits that Mediosa paid for the trip, which then becomes another fraudulent activity.”
The Hawks have now instituted an investigation into the department.
