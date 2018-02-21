Nsfas workers strike for higher wages

Employees are protesting about low salary levels and absorption of contract workers to be permanent, among a list of issues.

CAPE TOWN - More than 200 workers at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) have gone on strike on Wednesday.

The strike organised by the National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) started on Tuesday.

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said: “This is after a protected wage negotiation collapsed. Workers have been patient with the management… and have now reached a point where they’ve embarked on a strike to try and twist the arm of the employer.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)