Murder accused Jason Rohde running out of money, trims legal team

Rohde is on trial in the Western Cape High Court for the murder of his wife Susan in 2016.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Jason Rohde had to let go most of his legal team due to financial reasons.

Her death was initially thought to have been a suicide, but a State post-mortem later found she was strangled.

The accused maintains his wife took her own life following an argument.

Advocate Pete Mihalik informed the court he received written confirmation from Rohde’s instructing attorney last week.

In it, Rohde says that he’ll only be proceeding with advocate Graham van der Spuy, who has only been dealing with the medical evidence that has been presented in the trial.

Mihalik explained that Rohde’s legal team had to be trimmed as he is running out of money.

The accused was discharged from a Cape Town clinic on Tuesday, where he was treated for depression.

The court has heard that he’s still undergoing therapy and taking antidepressants.

The case has been postponed until next Tuesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)