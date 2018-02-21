Murder accused Jason Rohde running out of money, trims legal team
Rohde is on trial in the Western Cape High Court for the murder of his wife Susan in 2016.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Jason Rohde had to let go most of his legal team due to financial reasons.
Rohde is on trial in the Western Cape High Court for the murder of his wife Susan in 2016.
Her death was initially thought to have been a suicide, but a State post-mortem later found she was strangled.
The accused maintains his wife took her own life following an argument.
Advocate Pete Mihalik informed the court he received written confirmation from Rohde’s instructing attorney last week.
In it, Rohde says that he’ll only be proceeding with advocate Graham van der Spuy, who has only been dealing with the medical evidence that has been presented in the trial.
Mihalik explained that Rohde’s legal team had to be trimmed as he is running out of money.
The accused was discharged from a Cape Town clinic on Tuesday, where he was treated for depression.
The court has heard that he’s still undergoing therapy and taking antidepressants.
The case has been postponed until next Tuesday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Cape firefighters battle Signal Hill blaze
-
Senior Midvaal Municipality official found guilty of corruption, fired
-
City of JHB ombudsman resigns
-
Medical aid tax to fund NHI - Gigaba
-
Gigaba says govt-owned properties likely to be sold to aid ailing SOEs
-
#RandReport: SA markets rally as budget aims to cut deficit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.