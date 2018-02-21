Metrorail resumes limited service on CT central line after 6-week suspension

Metrorail hopes to resume a limited service on the central line.

CAPE TOWN - Trains are rumbling on the central line in Cape Town this morning for the first time in over a month.

A commuter says that while he's relieved services are back up, making alternative transport arrangement over the past few weeks have come at a big cost.

“Now we need to pay a lot of taxi fare. We need to come together here and walk a distance to the taxi.”

Metrorail has resumed a limited service on the central line.

It comes just over six weeks after it had to be shut down when a security guard was shot dead at a Khayelitsha station.

Many rail employees refused to work on the line citing security fears.

Repeated attempts to resume services were dashed, thanks to cable thieves.

Passenger Rail Agency boss Cromet Molep last Tuesday made the bold commitment that trains would be rolling on the line from this week.

“The central line will be working before the end of next week. We have given the guys six days. They are done. We brought in the chief operating officer of rail operations to assist here.”

On Tuesday night, Metrorail tweeted a limited service would be up-and-running on Wednesday.

The first train left Kapteinsklip station just after 5am with very few people on board, and more trains will be rumbling through in the coming hours.

It will come as a relief to commuters, many of whom have had to pay dearly for alternative transport.

