Metrorail resumes limited service on CT central line after 6-week suspension
Metrorail hopes to resume a limited service on the central line.
CAPE TOWN - Trains are rumbling on the central line in Cape Town this morning for the first time in over a month.
A commuter says that while he's relieved services are back up, making alternative transport arrangement over the past few weeks have come at a big cost.
“Now we need to pay a lot of taxi fare. We need to come together here and walk a distance to the taxi.”
Metrorail has resumed a limited service on the central line.
It comes just over six weeks after it had to be shut down when a security guard was shot dead at a Khayelitsha station.
Many rail employees refused to work on the line citing security fears.
Repeated attempts to resume services were dashed, thanks to cable thieves.
Passenger Rail Agency boss Cromet Molep last Tuesday made the bold commitment that trains would be rolling on the line from this week.
“The central line will be working before the end of next week. We have given the guys six days. They are done. We brought in the chief operating officer of rail operations to assist here.”
On Tuesday night, Metrorail tweeted a limited service would be up-and-running on Wednesday.
The first train left Kapteinsklip station just after 5am with very few people on board, and more trains will be rumbling through in the coming hours.
It will come as a relief to commuters, many of whom have had to pay dearly for alternative transport.
#MetroRailCentralLine The first train (9502)left Kapteinsklip station just after 5 am this morning. GLS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2018
#MetroRailCentralLine Trains on the Central are running on a interim timetable. GLS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Five police officers killed in Queenstown
-
Winnie Rust's killer says robbery decision biggest mistake of his life
-
Primedia Broadcasting clarifies timeline in misconduct matter
-
CT residents urged to continue saving water despite Day Zero being pushed back
-
Minister Brown warns SOE boards to restore credibility or face rotation
-
Mcebo Dlamini: Plea bargain will jeopardise my career in law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.