Men linked to murders of union leaders in Marikana area due in court

At least one of the suspects says he fled the region out of fear for his life due to alleged infighting in Amcu.

JOHANNESBURG - Six men implicated in the killings of union leaders in and around Marikana are expected to appear at the Brits Magistrates Court for bail proceedings on Wednesday morning.

At least one of the suspects says that he fled the region out of fear for his life due to alleged infighting in Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

Earlier this month, the Police Ministry announced the arrest of six suspects who they believe are the masterminds behind the platinum belt murders.

Though the identities of the men may not be revealed, at least one of the suspects is known to Eyewitness News as part of a group that went into self-imposed exile following alleged attempts on their lives for opposing Amcu leadership.

The police have called the arrests a major breakthrough, while Amcu has welcomed the developments.

WATCH: Before we die: Marikana miners speak out

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)