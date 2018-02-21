Mcebo Dlamini: Plea bargain will jeopardise my career in law

JOHANNESBURG - Wits student activist Mcebo Dlamini says he doesn’t understand why he’s still being prosecuted despite the pronouncement of free higher education.

Dlamini briefly appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate court on Tuesday on charges of theft, public violence and being in possession of a dangerous weapon during the 2016 protests over fees at Wits University.

The activist rejected a plea bargain, saying that accepting it would jeopardise his future in law.

“I am a law student. I have hope that one day I will serve as a legal mind. If found guilty or I have any criminal record, I won’t be able to serve.”

He maintains that the case against him is politically motivated.

