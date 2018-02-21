Mashaba refers himself to ethics committee over nepotism claims
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba insists that Lephatsi Financial Services is not doing business with the city and has given the newspaper until Thursday to retract the article.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has referred himself to the city’s ethics committee following reports that he hired his wife's company to fix the city's financial problems.
Mashaba has rubbished the report by The Sowetan, which says that its seen documents confirming a meeting three weeks ago between a representative of Connie Mashaba's company and the city.
However, Mashaba insists that Lephatsi Financial Services is not doing business with the city and has given the newspaper until Thursday to retract the article.
The mayor also says the director of the company rendered services to the city for free.
He says he wants the city's ethics council to investigate this case in the interest of transparency.
“Well, I think as a country let’s enter a new era of accountability and transparency. I don’t have to really be forced by council or by the courts to ensure that I can really to transparent because I really took this matter seriously.”
More in Local
-
Cape firefighters battle Signal Hill blaze
-
Senior Midvaal Municipality official found guilty of corruption, fired
-
City of JHB ombudsman resigns
-
Medical aid tax to fund NHI - Gigaba
-
Gigaba says govt-owned properties likely to be sold to aid ailing SOEs
-
#RandReport: SA markets rally as budget aims to cut deficit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.