Mashaba refers himself to ethics committee over nepotism claims

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba insists that Lephatsi Financial Services is not doing business with the city and has given the newspaper until Thursday to retract the article.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has referred himself to the city’s ethics committee following reports that he hired his wife's company to fix the city's financial problems.

Mashaba has rubbished the report by The Sowetan, which says that its seen documents confirming a meeting three weeks ago between a representative of Connie Mashaba's company and the city.

However, Mashaba insists that Lephatsi Financial Services is not doing business with the city and has given the newspaper until Thursday to retract the article.

The mayor also says the director of the company rendered services to the city for free.

He says he wants the city's ethics council to investigate this case in the interest of transparency.

“Well, I think as a country let’s enter a new era of accountability and transparency. I don’t have to really be forced by council or by the courts to ensure that I can really to transparent because I really took this matter seriously.”