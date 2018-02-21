Mark Jakins: I quit Primedia Broadcasting in best interest of company, staff

Mark Jakins says that he resigned from his position following sexual harassment allegations because he believed that it would be in the best interest of the company and employees.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Primedia Broadcasting senior executive Mark Jakins says he resigned from his position following sexual harassment allegations because he believed that it would be in the best interest of the company and employees.

Jakins released a statement to Eyewitness News this morning.

He says it was brought to his attention on 8 February at an off-site work function in a public setting that he “conducted himself in a manner that was inconsistent with the high standards set by himself and Primedia Broadcasting”.

Jakins says that he apologised unreservedly to his team at the time and subsequently concluded that it was in the best interests of all, and out of respect for Primedia Broadcasting, that he resigns immediately and pursue new interests.

He goes on to say that media reports suggesting his involvement in other cases of sexual misconduct are without merit.

He has also asked for privacy during “this traumatic time”.

