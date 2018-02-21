Mark Jakins: I quit Primedia Broadcasting in best interest of company, staff
Mark Jakins says that he resigned from his position following sexual harassment allegations because he believed that it would be in the best interest of the company and employees.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Primedia Broadcasting senior executive Mark Jakins says he resigned from his position following sexual harassment allegations because he believed that it would be in the best interest of the company and employees.
Jakins released a statement to Eyewitness News this morning.
He says it was brought to his attention on 8 February at an off-site work function in a public setting that he “conducted himself in a manner that was inconsistent with the high standards set by himself and Primedia Broadcasting”.
Jakins says that he apologised unreservedly to his team at the time and subsequently concluded that it was in the best interests of all, and out of respect for Primedia Broadcasting, that he resigns immediately and pursue new interests.
He goes on to say that media reports suggesting his involvement in other cases of sexual misconduct are without merit.
He has also asked for privacy during “this traumatic time”.
LISTEN: Primedia Broadcasting exec quits over gross misconduct claims
Timeline
More in Local
-
Cape firefighters battle Signal Hill blaze
-
Senior Midvaal Municipality official found guilty of corruption, fired
-
City of JHB ombudsman resigns
-
Medical aid tax to fund NHI - Gigaba
-
Gigaba says govt-owned properties likely to be sold to aid ailing SOEs
-
#RandReport: SA markets rally as budget aims to cut deficit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.