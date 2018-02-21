Maimane: No government can tax itself to prosperity

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says there are other options available to fill the Budget hole and nail down the country’s debt.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will not support any tax increases that may be announced when Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers his Budget speech on Wednesday.

With massive revenue shortfalls, speculation is rife that the government will be turning to taxpayers to dig deeper into their pockets.

There is also speculation that the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate could be hiked.

“No government can tax itself to prosperity and therefore any proposed tax hikes that come through, we are very clear, we will reject (them) upfront.”

With the government’s wage bill set to reach more than R500 billion this year, Maimane says that Gigaba should impose a one-year wage freeze across the public service.

Maimane says this should include public office bearers and include performance bonuses for government officials.

The party’s also calling for smaller government, a comprehensive review of how public funds are spent and the privatisation or part privatisation of state-owned companies that are a drain on the fiscus.