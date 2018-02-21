Madonsela: I welcome Jacob Zuma’s resignation
Advocate Madonsela has described former president Jacob Zuma's resignation as dignified.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Public Protector advocate Thuli Madonsela says that South Africans should expect nothing less than diligence, integrity and fairness from government.
Madonsela was speaking on the side-lines of an event to celebrate World Social Justice Day at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.
She says that President Cyril Ramaphosa's election has put the country on a hopeful path.
Advocate Madonsela has described former president Jacob Zuma's resignation as dignified.
“I welcome President Zuma’s resignation and the dignity with which he addressed the nation when he did so.”
She says while citizens have a responsibility to play their part in building a better country, South Africans must not accept less from government.
“From government we want diligence, we want integrity, we want fairness that we’ll play our part to make sure that we close the gap.”
Madonsela is expected to launch an inaugural festival next week to commemorate Human Rights Day.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Five police officers killed in Queenstown
-
Winnie Rust's killer says robbery decision biggest mistake of his life
-
Primedia Broadcasting clarifies timeline in misconduct matter
-
CT residents urged to continue saving water despite Day Zero being pushed back
-
Minister Brown warns SOE boards to restore credibility or face rotation
-
Mcebo Dlamini: Plea bargain will jeopardise my career in law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.