Madonsela: I welcome Jacob Zuma’s resignation

Advocate Madonsela has described former president Jacob Zuma's resignation as dignified.

Advocate Thuli Madonsela addressing attendees at Constitution Hill on World Social Justice Day. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
Advocate Thuli Madonsela addressing attendees at Constitution Hill on World Social Justice Day. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former Public Protector advocate Thuli Madonsela says that South Africans should expect nothing less than diligence, integrity and fairness from government.

Madonsela was speaking on the side-lines of an event to celebrate World Social Justice Day at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

She says that President Cyril Ramaphosa's election has put the country on a hopeful path.

Advocate Madonsela has described former president Jacob Zuma's resignation as dignified.

“I welcome President Zuma’s resignation and the dignity with which he addressed the nation when he did so.”

She says while citizens have a responsibility to play their part in building a better country, South Africans must not accept less from government.

“From government we want diligence, we want integrity, we want fairness that we’ll play our part to make sure that we close the gap.”

Madonsela is expected to launch an inaugural festival next week to commemorate Human Rights Day.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

