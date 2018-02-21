[LISTEN] Primedia Broadcasting CEO grilled over handling of misconduct matter

Radio 702 | Primedia Broadcasting CEO Omar Essack says Mark Jakins, who is accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour, was not named earlier because they had to follow processes.

JOHANNESBURG – Primedia Broadcasting CEO Omar Essack says Mark Jakins, former Chief Commercial Officer, who is accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour, was not named earlier because they had to follow processes.

“In terms of process, pace, speed, efficiency, we have to balance and respect the privacy and dignity of our staff with the fairness of the legal processes that we have.”

Jakins resigned after management received three complaints from staff where he behaved inappropriately at a staff function last week. He has been unavailable for comment.

Eyewitness News is owned by Primedia Broadcasting.

