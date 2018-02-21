Hawks: Suspects arrested for couple kidnapping not linked to Isis

The suspects, Sayfydeen Vecchio and Fatima Patel made their first appearance in the Vryheid Magistrates Court on Monday. The abducted couple have still not been found.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have denied reports that suspects arrested in the kidnapping of a couple in KwaZulu-Nata l last week have been linked to terror group Islamic State (Isis).

That's despite the British government sending a warning to its citizens travelling to South Africa of a terror threat following the abduction.

Under "foreign travel advice" on its website, the UK government warns its citizens travelling to South Africa of a terrorist threat from extremists linked to Isis following the kidnapping of the Cape Town-based couple which was in KwaZulu-Natal for a holiday.

However, the Hawks' Lloyd Ramovha says despite the arrested pair facing a possible charge of the contravention of South Africa's anti-terrorism laws, the case currently has no links to terrorism.

“At this stage as far as ongoing investigations there haven’t been any links to terrorist organisations or extremists. We have no links [of that nature] at this stage.”

Ramovha says the case is at a sensitive stage but progress is being made, with the discovery of the couple's vehicle earlier on Wednesday.

