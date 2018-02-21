Hawks adamant Ajay Gupta is a fugitive
The Gupta’s lawyers have reportedly dismissed the Hawks' claims that their client is a fugitive from justice as malicious and misleading.
PRETORIA - The Hawks have re-iterated that a warrant of arrest has been obtained against Ajay Gupta and that he should hand himself over to the authorities.
The Gupta’s lawyers have reportedly dismissed the Hawks' claims that their client is a fugitive from justice as malicious and misleading.
The Hawks say Gupta was supposed to appear in court last week but failed to present himself to authorities.
The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court granted bail to eight others accused of fraud and money laundering in connection with the Estina Dairy Farm project.
The Hawks say its unheard of for a lawyer to demand a warrant of arrest on behalf of a suspect, saying the warrant was issued against Gupta, not his attorneys.
The unit re-iterated that Gupta is a fugitive from justice and that he must appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.
Since the appearance of eight suspects in court last week, it has emerged that both Ajay and Atul Gupta are out of the country, possibly in Dubai or India.
Atul filed a court application this week to challenge the State's seizure of R10 million allegedly linked to the Estina farm case.
More in Local
-
Cape firefighters battle Signal Hill blaze
-
Senior Midvaal Municipality official found guilty of corruption, fired
-
City of JHB ombudsman resigns
-
Medical aid tax to fund NHI - Gigaba
-
Gigaba says govt-owned properties likely to be sold to aid ailing SOEs
-
#RandReport: SA markets rally as budget aims to cut deficit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.