Hawks adamant Ajay Gupta is a fugitive

The Gupta’s lawyers have reportedly dismissed the Hawks' claims that their client is a fugitive from justice as malicious and misleading.

PRETORIA - The Hawks have re-iterated that a warrant of arrest has been obtained against Ajay Gupta and that he should hand himself over to the authorities.

The Gupta’s lawyers have reportedly dismissed the Hawks' claims that their client is a fugitive from justice as malicious and misleading.

The Hawks say Gupta was supposed to appear in court last week but failed to present himself to authorities.

The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court granted bail to eight others accused of fraud and money laundering in connection with the Estina Dairy Farm project.

The Hawks say its unheard of for a lawyer to demand a warrant of arrest on behalf of a suspect, saying the warrant was issued against Gupta, not his attorneys.

The unit re-iterated that Gupta is a fugitive from justice and that he must appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

Since the appearance of eight suspects in court last week, it has emerged that both Ajay and Atul Gupta are out of the country, possibly in Dubai or India.

Atul filed a court application this week to challenge the State's seizure of R10 million allegedly linked to the Estina farm case.