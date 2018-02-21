Fears over possible VAT charge on petrol ahead of Budget speech

It's feared the budget will see the implementation of tougher measures to grow South Africa's economy.

CAPE TOWN - With all eyes on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba as he prepares to deliver his maiden Budget Speech, there are concerns that charging value-added tax (VAT) on fuel could hold dire consequences for motorists.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Gigaba warned South Africa’s budget process involved tough decisions to stabilise the country's debt.

There's been talk that government plans to remove the VAT zero rating on fuel in 2018/19 in a desperate attempt to increase the tax base.

Mazars Tax consulting partner Bernard Sacks says: “VAT isn’t charged on fuel at the moment. If VAT suddenly becomes charged on fuel, the pump price will increase probably by 14% if it is imposed with the current standard.”

Sacks says a VAT charge will also affect public transport commuters.

“It’s not just the man in the street who uses a motor car, but the man who uses the bus or taxi who will be affected if the costs go up.”

At the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Gigaba said the country would feel some pain as government battles to stabilise debt and reduce the budget deficit.

