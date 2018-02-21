Eastern Cape police station attack ‘a national tragedy’

Five officers were killed in the attack on the Ngcobo Police Station during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Police Committee has highlighted the scourge of the illegal gun trade following the murders of police officers in the Eastern Cape.

Five officers were killed in the attack on the Ngcobo Police Station during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A retired soldier was also later gunned down by the attackers.

Parliamentarians have described the attack as a national tragedy.

Three police officers were gunned down inside the police station, while two were later shot execution style.

Parliament’s Police Committee chairperson Francois Beukman has stressed the importance of curbing the illegal gun trade.

“The fight against the proliferation of illegal arms must be heightened as this will also remove the tools of crime from these criminals.”

Police Committee Calls Attack on Ngcobo Police Station a National Tragedy https://t.co/H2Iqt5VtNL pic.twitter.com/qoUw72lKzk — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 21, 2018

The attackers fled with six pistols, two shotguns and two rifles.

Five female officers were locked in a room during the attack and are now receiving counselling.

Shocked and outraged by the reported killings of 5 police officers at eNgcobo in Eastern Cape. The killing of our law enforcement officers robs us of dedicated servants of our people whose only sin was to serve and protect.



Sad and tragic loss to their families. — Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol (@MbalulaFikile) February 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula skipped the Budget on Wednesday afternoon to visit the Ncgobo Police Station.

Mbalula has described the murders of five police officers as brazen and horrifying.

In Eastern Cape eNgcobo this afternoon following the horrific and traffic shooting of our police officers. Communities have had enough of criminals running amok - we have all had enough. We will find and bring them to justice. pic.twitter.com/DiNQiZv0Vy — Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol (@MbalulaFikile) February 21, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)