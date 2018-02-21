East Rand teen due in court after being caught flushing away counterfeit money
The teenager was released into the care of his parents on Tuesday after his arrest.
JOHANNESBURG - A 15-year-old East Rand pupil is expected to appear in the Nigel magistrates court on Tuesday morning after being arrested in possession of more than R50,000 in counterfeit notes.
It’s understood his teacher alerted police after she found the boy trying to flush R100 notes down the toilets.
The police's Harry Manaka says: “At the time it was discovered that he had about R5,000. However, upon further investigation, police found more notes which amounted to about R47,000.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
