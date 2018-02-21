Did Nandos ad predict Ajay Gupta would go on the run?

In the ad, actors playing Gupta brothers Atul and Ajay are seen leaving their Saxonwold home with bags filled with money and a big painting of themselves from Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG – Late last year, Nandos released an advertisement titled ‘We can fix our sh#t’ which highlighted the problems facing South Africa and how the country always overcomes.

Last week, the Hawks raided Gupta properties and arrested three people.

Ajay Gupta is now considered a fugitive, with a warrant of arrest out for him.

He is believed to have left the country for Dubai earlier this month.

In the video, the brothers are heading to their getaway car with the license plate “We Run” trying to put the painting and the bags in the car.

The controversial family has been implicated in a string of corruption and money laundering allegations.

We wonder if Nandos predicted the future!