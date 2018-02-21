Did Nandos ad predict Ajay Gupta would go on the run?
In the ad, actors playing Gupta brothers Atul and Ajay are seen leaving their Saxonwold home with bags filled with money and a big painting of themselves from Jacob Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG – Late last year, Nandos released an advertisement titled ‘We can fix our sh#t’ which highlighted the problems facing South Africa and how the country always overcomes.
In the last minutes of the video, actors playing Gupta brothers Atul and Ajay are seen leaving their Saxonwold home with bags filled with money and a big painting of themselves from Jacob Zuma.
Last week, the Hawks raided Gupta properties and arrested three people.
Ajay Gupta is now considered a fugitive, with a warrant of arrest out for him.
He is believed to have left the country for Dubai earlier this month.
In the video, the brothers are heading to their getaway car with the license plate “We Run” trying to put the painting and the bags in the car.
Like our delicious flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken… pic.twitter.com/30HJQI85x4— NandosSA (@NandosSA) February 14, 2018
The controversial family has been implicated in a string of corruption and money laundering allegations.
We wonder if Nandos predicted the future!
More in Local
-
Cape firefighters battle Signal Hill blaze
-
Senior Midvaal Municipality official found guilty of corruption, fired
-
City of JHB ombudsman resigns
-
Medical aid tax to fund NHI - Gigaba
-
Gigaba says govt-owned properties likely to be sold to aid ailing SOEs
-
#RandReport: SA markets rally as budget aims to cut deficit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.