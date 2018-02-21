DA lodges complaint against Gigaba over Fireblade Aviation terminal
The High Court in Pretoria ruled against the minister in December, paving the way for Fireblade to open its VIP terminal at OR Tambo international airport.
PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has lodged a complaint against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba with the Public Protector based on the adverse findings made against him in the matter involving Fireblade Aviation.
The High Court in Pretoria ruled against the minister in December, paving the way for Fireblade to open its VIP terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
The DA has asked the Public Protector to investigate an alleged breach of the Constitution, the Executive Members’ Ethics Act and the Executive Ethics Code.
The High Court found that Minister Gigaba, who was home affairs minister at the time, had deliberately told lies under oath.
The court found that the breach of the Constitution by the minister was so serious that it could amount to a violation.
Fireblade Aviation had approached the court for a declaratory order to compel the minister to abide by his earlier decision to grant the company permission to operate at OR Tambo airport.
But Gigaba insists no such decision was taken.
“There’s an appeal on the judgment as at no stage was there an agreement with Fireblade. If there was an agreement, then why did they [Fireblade] come back to apply for permission instead of implementing the decision?”
The DA says in light of the complaint and the judgment, the African National Congress should be compelled to act against Gigaba.
The party says this will be a true test for new President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The DA objected to Gigaba delivering the budget on Wednesday, accusing him of being a liar.
