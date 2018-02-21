CT residents urged to continue saving water despite Day Zero being pushed back
Authorities now say the taps could run dry on 9 July.
CAPE TOWN - City officials still have the water consumption target set at 450 million litres, despite Day Zero being pushed back yet again in Cape Town.
Authorities now say the taps could run dry on 9 July.
Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson says: "It’s essential now that we continue to sustain our efforts of keeping water usage low because that will assist us in defeating Day Zero."
A week ago, the date was set for 4 June.
Last week, consumption was recorded at 523 million litres per day, compared to 526 million the week before.
Cape Town's average dam level is now at 24.4%.
The Western Cape is currently experiencing its worst drought in 100 years. In Cape Town, level 6B water restrictions are currently in place. Capetonians have had to cut their consumption to 50 litres per person a day.
The city says its preparations for Day Zero continue, along with the roll-out of pressure management initiatives and the installation of water management devices at the properties of high water users across the metro.
Officials say that enforcement blitzes will also continue to ensure that all water users adhere to the water restrictions.
