Cops at EC police station receive counselling after fatal attack

Five officers from the Ngcobo police station, between Umtata and Queenstown, were ambushed and shot dead.

CAPE TOWN - Police officers who were at the Eastern Cape police station where several officers were shot dead are receiving counselling.

Two of the five officers were taken hostage when the suspects fled in a police van.

They were shot dead execution style and their bodies dumped.

The van has since been recovered.

Provincial police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni says two other officials were wounded during the attack.

“What we can point to at the moment is that they had an interest in firearms as they have at least 10. They managed to rob the bank and we’re trying to connect all the dots.”

INVESTIGATIONS

Since the incident took place, Parliament's portfolio committee on police has urged the national commissioner to appoint a senior multi-agency team of investigators, headed by a senior general, to look into the matter.

The police ministry's Vuyo Mhaga says the police minister will visit the area.

"The minister has instructed the general of police to make sure they hunt down all these barbaric criminals."

The police's Vish Naidoo says a joint task team will be established to track down the killers.

“The national commissioner has instructed that a joint task team be put together from the South African Police Service and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation. They will be supported by our medium and high-risk team, as well as the air wing. We won’t rest until we find the suspects.”

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has strongly condemned the attack.

"I am appalled and deeply saddened, by the cold and callous attack on our colleagues this morning."

