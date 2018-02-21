City of JHB ombudsman resigns

Sduduzo Gumede has been embroiled in a long legal battle with Mayor Herman Mashaba after being suspended last year over allegations of maladministration.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg's ombudsman Sduduzo Gumede has resigned.

Gumede's lawyer has confirmed to Eyewitness News that he tendered his resignation on Monday.

He has been embroiled in a long legal battle with Mayor Herman Mashaba after being suspended last year over allegations of maladministration.

He was accused of having close ties with a company that provided call centre services to the office of the ombudsman.

Gumede's suspension was later declared unlawful by the Labour Court.

His lawyer Jason Kent said: “The ombudsman for the City of Johannesburg has resigned from his employment with immediate effect. The city has accepted his resignation and wishes Advocate Gumede well in the future.”