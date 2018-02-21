City of JHB ombudsman resigns
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg's ombudsman Sduduzo Gumede has resigned.
Gumede's lawyer has confirmed to Eyewitness News that he tendered his resignation on Monday.
He has been embroiled in a long legal battle with Mayor Herman Mashaba after being suspended last year over allegations of maladministration.
He was accused of having close ties with a company that provided call centre services to the office of the ombudsman.
Gumede's suspension was later declared unlawful by the Labour Court.
His lawyer Jason Kent said: “The ombudsman for the City of Johannesburg has resigned from his employment with immediate effect. The city has accepted his resignation and wishes Advocate Gumede well in the future.”
