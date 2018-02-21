Popular Topics
City of JHB ombudsman resigns

Sduduzo Gumede has been embroiled in a long legal battle with Mayor Herman Mashaba after being suspended last year over allegations of maladministration.

Former City of Johannesburg's ombudsman Sduduzo Gumede who resigned on Monday 19 February 2018. Picture: LinkedIn
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg's ombudsman Sduduzo Gumede has resigned.

Gumede's lawyer has confirmed to Eyewitness News that he tendered his resignation on Monday.

He has been embroiled in a long legal battle with Mayor Herman Mashaba after being suspended last year over allegations of maladministration.

He was accused of having close ties with a company that provided call centre services to the office of the ombudsman.

Gumede's suspension was later declared unlawful by the Labour Court.

His lawyer Jason Kent said: “The ombudsman for the City of Johannesburg has resigned from his employment with immediate effect. The city has accepted his resignation and wishes Advocate Gumede well in the future.”

