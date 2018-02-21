Cape firefighters battle Signal Hill blaze

State capture: Parly committee targets Zwane after no-show
Local
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are battling a blaze on Signal Hill that broke out just before 4 pm on Wednesday.
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Theo Layne says flames are being fanned by a fairly strong south easterly wind.
“The Fire and Rescue Service responded to a large vegetation fire on Signal Hill in the vicinity of the car park. There are four firefighting vehicles on the scene, assisted by Table Mountain National Parks. At this stage, there’s no immediate danger to property.”
