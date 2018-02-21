Bail application postponed for men accused of platinum belt murders

There was a heavy police presence inside the courtroom where six men accused of plotting the murders of union leaders in the Rustenburg area appeared for bail proceedings.

BRITS - The bail application of six men implicated in the murders of union members on the platinum belt has been postponed at the Brits magistrates court.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union members gathered outside the court during Wednesday’s proceedings say that the accused are not part of the union.

There was a heavy police presence inside the courtroom where six men accused of plotting the murders of union leaders in the Rustenburg area appeared for bail proceedings.

A seventh man, only known as accused number three, joined the six men who were arrested in the North West and Eastern Cape earlier this month.

The matter has been postponed to 6 March.

The accused will remain in custody.