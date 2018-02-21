Popular Topics
Bail application postponed for men accused of platinum belt murders

There was a heavy police presence inside the courtroom where six men accused of plotting the murders of union leaders in the Rustenburg area appeared for bail proceedings.

Six suspects appeared in court for bail proceedings on 21 February 2018 after they were arrested for alleged links to union killings in and around Marikana. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
Six suspects appeared in court for bail proceedings on 21 February 2018 after they were arrested for alleged links to union killings in and around Marikana. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
8 hours ago

BRITS - The bail application of six men implicated in the murders of union members on the platinum belt has been postponed at the Brits magistrates court.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union members gathered outside the court during Wednesday’s proceedings say that the accused are not part of the union.

There was a heavy police presence inside the courtroom where six men accused of plotting the murders of union leaders in the Rustenburg area appeared for bail proceedings.

A seventh man, only known as accused number three, joined the six men who were arrested in the North West and Eastern Cape earlier this month.

The matter has been postponed to 6 March.

The accused will remain in custody.

