Bail application postponed for men accused of platinum belt murders
There was a heavy police presence inside the courtroom where six men accused of plotting the murders of union leaders in the Rustenburg area appeared for bail proceedings.
BRITS - The bail application of six men implicated in the murders of union members on the platinum belt has been postponed at the Brits magistrates court.
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union members gathered outside the court during Wednesday’s proceedings say that the accused are not part of the union.
There was a heavy police presence inside the courtroom where six men accused of plotting the murders of union leaders in the Rustenburg area appeared for bail proceedings.
A seventh man, only known as accused number three, joined the six men who were arrested in the North West and Eastern Cape earlier this month.
The matter has been postponed to 6 March.
The accused will remain in custody.
#MiningMurders #Amcu members singing outside Brits mag court in support of the union and murdered leaders. MS pic.twitter.com/9ry1esLHdB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2018
More in Local
-
City of JHB ombudsman resigns
-
Medical aid tax to fund NHI - Gigaba
-
Gigaba says govt-owned properties likely to be sold to aid ailing SOEs
-
#RandReport: SA markets rally as budget aims to cut deficit
-
Drought-hit Cape Town dreads day zero
-
NW Health HOD Lekalakala accused of misleading govt over Mediosa deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.