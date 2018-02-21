[ALERT] CPI slows to 4.4% from 4.7% y/y

Stats SA also announced that core inflation fell to 4.1% year-on-year in January from 4.2% in December.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has announced that consumer inflation has slowed to 4.4% year-on-year for January from 4.7% in December.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation eased to 0.3% in January from 0.5% in December.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, fell to 4.1% year-on-year in January from 4.2% in December.

On a month-on-month basis, it slowed to 0.2% from 0.3% previously.