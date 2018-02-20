Yusuf Dadoo Hopsital doctor accused of rape

It’s understood the woman was attacked on Monday when she went to the facility for a consultation.

JOHANNESBURG - A sexual assault case has been opened after a 24-year-old woman was raped, allegedly by a doctor at the Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp on the West Rand.

Police say they are still searching for the doctor.

The police's Captain Mavela Masondo said: “We went to his surgery but he was not there. It is alleged that the victim went to the doctor as she was not feeling well. The victim is traumatised but she is receiving support from the police.”