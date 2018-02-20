Winnie Rust's teen killer to ask for leniency ahead of sentencing
The 19-year-old and his uncle Johannes Plaaitjies robbed and killed 77-year-old Rust in her home in May 2016.
CAPE TOWN – A Wellington teenager convicted of murdering author Winnie Rust will on Tuesday ask the court to be lenient when sentencing him and his uncle.
The teenager will today testify in mitigation of sentence in the Western Cape High Court.
Her husband found her body in their kitchen.
Rust's daughter has been called to testify during sentencing proceedings and says that her mother was a kind and loving person.
Helena Reid has told the court her mother was busy helping Plaaitjies to get his driver's licence and was assisting him to enlist with the South African Police Service.
Reid says that while Rust was continuing to invest and plan the teenager's bright future, he was plotting to kill her.
The author's daughter says that when the trial got underway, the family was hopeful that it would emerge that the youngster was acting under the influence of his uncle.
But she says it became clear that the 19-year-old was the mastermind behind the murder of the woman he referred to as a mentor and a second mother.
Rust took the youngster under her wing from a young age, paying for his schooling, athletics activities and clothing.
Evidence has been presented in court proving that Nigel and Johannes Plaaitjies went on a shopping spree in Paarl, using the deceased's bank cards and money on the same day that they murdered her.
