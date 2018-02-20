Popular Topics
Where are they? Whereabouts of Ajay, Atul Gupta still not known

Fugitive Ajay Gupta was due to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrates court last week but his whereabouts are still unknown.

A screengrab of Ajay Gupta. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – It's now been five days since Ajay Gupta has been declared a fugitive by the Hawks after failing to hand himself over in relation to an ongoing investigation into the Estina dairy farm scandal.

The Gupta brother was due to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrates court last week but his whereabouts are still unknown.

At the same time, his brother Atul, is challenging a preservation order that was used to freeze R10 million linked to the dairy project.

There's still no sign of Ajay despite reports saying he was spotted in India last week attending a wedding.

There are indications he may also be in Dubai but at this stage his location is unknown.

Meanwhile, his brother Atul may be in Dubai where he signed an application to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s preservation order to freeze R10 million.

The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku says they will be opposing this.

“Our team of lawyers are preparing the papers, we’re attending the matter as it has been indicated that he’s in Dubai.”

The Gupta's have been linked to dairy farm scandal and a number of other state capture allegations and could face serious charges now that the Hawks have taken action to charge those involved.

