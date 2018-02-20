Popular Topics
‘Wheels in motion to deal with Icasa chair guilty of fraud, corruption’

Icasa board chairperson Rubben Mohlaloga has been convicted of fraud and money-laundering and is expected to be sentenced in April.

Disgraced Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) board chairperson, Rubben Mohlaloga. Picture: Twitter/@RMohlaloga
Disgraced Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) board chairperson, Rubben Mohlaloga. Picture: Twitter/@RMohlaloga
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Communications Committee says reports that it's not acting to remove disgraced Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) board chairperson Rubben Mohlaloga are untrue.

Mohlaloga has been convicted of fraud and money-laundering and is expected to be sentenced in April.

Committee chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana says Parliament is not abdicating its responsibility on the matter and the wheels are already in motion.

Maxegwana says fraud allegations against Mohlaloga were raised during the interviewing process last year.

But the committee was satisfied with Mohlaloga's explanation.

Former President Jacob Zuma endorsed his appointment in December.

“We cannot dilly-dally on the matter because now we know that he's convicted and therefore we will have to put the matter into finality as this committee.”

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says she has no role to play in the matter since it's Parliament that appoints and therefore it must dismiss the Icasa board chairperson.

