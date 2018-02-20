Western Cape teacher wins top national award

-
More bombs fall on Syria’s GhoutaWorld
-
Unisa students protest over lack of study material, registration issues in PTALocal
-
New corruption cases entangle Netanyahu aidesWorld
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks slip ahead of budget speechBusiness
-
EFF: Ramaphosa said nothing new on MarikanaPolitics
-
Yusuf Dadoo Hopsital doctor accused of rapeLocal
-
Unisa students protest over lack of study material, registration issues in PTALocal
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks slip ahead of budget speechBusiness
-
EFF: Ramaphosa said nothing new on MarikanaPolitics
-
Yusuf Dadoo Hopsital doctor accused of rapeLocal
-
Transnet faces pressure to report allegations of wrongdoingBusiness
-
CT Metrorail central line yet to be reopenedLocal
-
Russian medallist denies doping after positive testSport
-
Tottenham can fulfil Champions League dream, says MouraSport
-
'We are trying to create a club philosophy not a Komphela one'Sport
-
Slovenia ice hockey player Jeglic fails doping test, to leave Games: CASSport
-
[OPINION] Proteas must revisit six batting strategy for Australia seriesOpinion
-
Cape Town Open to contribute to saving waterSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa encourages healthy lifestyle on Cape Flats walkLifestyle
-
Preemies, underweight babies more likely to have low IQsLifestyle
-
Fergie apologises for anthem performance at NBA All-Star gameLifestyle
-
'The tummy must fall': Ramaphosa encourages healthy living on morning walkLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Euphonik: If I invest in property, why do I need a retirement fund?Business
-
Keren Craig: Georgina Chapman 'not a victim' of Harvey WeinsteinLifestyle
-
‘Black Panther’ heads to glory with $235m holiday weekendLifestyle
-
Kendall Jenner opens up about anxietyLifestyle
-
Beyonce refused $10m deal for Blue Ivy trademarkLifestyle
-
EFF: Ramaphosa said nothing new on MarikanaPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Is the EFF going through an internal revolution?Politics
-
Ramaphosa spells out plans for better oversight, coordination of SOEsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: Land expropriation will not be ‘smash and grab’Politics
-
[GALLERY] The presidency of Jacob Zuma in cartoonsPolitics
-
Madonsela: Ramaphosa has brought hope to SALocal
-
[ANALYSIS] Turning vicious into a virtuous circleOpinion
-
[OPINION] The 5 priorities SA’s new administration should focus onOpinion
-
[OPINION] Zuma’s removal was a masterstroke: can it be repeated for the economy?Opinion
-
[OPINION] President Ramaphosa heralds a new path for SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Boks' WC preparations hinge on success of SA's Super Rugby sidesOpinion
-
[OPINION] Patricia de Lille, the mayor that couldOpinion
Popular Topics
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks slip ahead of budget speechBusiness
-
Transnet faces pressure to report allegations of wrongdoingBusiness
-
Ramaphosa spells out plans for better oversight, coordination of SOEsPolitics
-
Randgold looks to the Americas in quest to diversifyBusiness
-
Govt allocates R1.3bn for youth small business start-upsBusiness
-
Gigaba to give maiden budget speech amid imminent cabinet reshuffleBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 17°C
Western Cape teacher wins top national award
Mariëtte Vorster formerly of Touwsranten Primary School near George is the country’s top eLearning teacher.
CAPE TOWN - A Hoekwil teacher has received a National Teaching Award for Excellence in Technology.
Mariëtte Vorster formerly of Touwsranten Primary School near George is the country’s top eLearning teacher.
Vorster’s a proactive teacher and involves parents in the learning process by sharing her lessons and providing Mathematics and Home Language analysis reports.
“I think what made me win is because I’ve transformed the way I teach. Application of ICT and technology in a classroom is a huge passion of mine, so with that, I could have attracted more learners with different barriers to learning.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Mahumapelo to institute forensic investigation into NW Health Dept4 minutes ago
-
Unisa students protest over lack of study material, registration issues in PTA12 minutes ago
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks slip ahead of budget speech20 minutes ago
-
EFF: Ramaphosa said nothing new on Marikana22 minutes ago
-
Yusuf Dadoo Hopsital doctor accused of rape40 minutes ago
-
Transnet faces pressure to report allegations of wrongdoing46 minutes ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.