Western Cape teacher wins top national award

Mariëtte Vorster formerly of Touwsranten Primary School near George is the country’s top eLearning teacher.

CAPE TOWN - A Hoekwil teacher has received a National Teaching Award for Excellence in Technology.

Vorster’s a proactive teacher and involves parents in the learning process by sharing her lessons and providing Mathematics and Home Language analysis reports.

“I think what made me win is because I’ve transformed the way I teach. Application of ICT and technology in a classroom is a huge passion of mine, so with that, I could have attracted more learners with different barriers to learning.”

