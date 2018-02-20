WC Community Safety Dept welcomes conviction of Arno Lamoer
MEC Dan Plato says the corruption conviction against Lamoer and three others is a stark reminder to all within the SAPS that they’re not above the law.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department has welcomed the corruption conviction of former Provincial Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer and three others.
Lamoer, former brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, along with Cape Town businessman Saleeem Dawjee, were found guilty of corruption in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
They were acquitted on charges of racketeering and money laundering, while another senior officer, Sharon Govender, the wife of Govender, was acquitted on all charges.
Community Safety MEC Dan Plato says the corruption conviction against Lamoer and three others is a stark reminder to all within the SA Police Service that they’re not above the law.
Plato says crime and corruption don’t have a place in the police service and can’t be tolerated or overlooked.
He urges provincial and national police management to continue to effectively deal with these elements where they are detected.
Plato adds he receives many complaints and claims from community members about officers being in cahoots with gangsters and criminals or failing to serve the needs of the people.
Sentencing proceedings against Lamoer, van der Ross, Govender and Dawjee will commence in April.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
