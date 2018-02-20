Unisa students protest over lack of study material, registration issues in PTA

The student activists say first-year scholars applied for registration and free higher education this year but have not yet received confirmation from the university.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of University of South Africa (Unisa) students is protesting at the institution's Pretoria campus over an alleged lack of study materials and registration problems.

Student representative Lesiba Mamaleka says students are worried because the registration process ends on Wednesday.

“Our students who qualified for this free higher education were the first ones to register on the system, now the very same students, they’ve witnessed their registration not being finalised by the university. Now we don’t know whether this free education is going to come and we don’t know whether the university will then extend dates.”