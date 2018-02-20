Unisa students protest over lack of study material, registration issues in PTA
The student activists say first-year scholars applied for registration and free higher education this year but have not yet received confirmation from the university.
JOHANNESBURG - A group of University of South Africa (Unisa) students is protesting at the institution's Pretoria campus over an alleged lack of study materials and registration problems.
The student activists say first-year scholars applied for registration and free higher education this year but have not yet received confirmation from the university.
Student representative Lesiba Mamaleka says students are worried because the registration process ends on Wednesday.
“Our students who qualified for this free higher education were the first ones to register on the system, now the very same students, they’ve witnessed their registration not being finalised by the university. Now we don’t know whether this free education is going to come and we don’t know whether the university will then extend dates.”
More in Local
-
Maswanganyi praises Acsa, police for swift response to OR Tambo alert
-
Mahumapelo to institute forensic investigation into NW Health Dept
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks slip ahead of budget speech
-
EFF: Ramaphosa said nothing new on Marikana
-
Yusuf Dadoo Hopsital doctor accused of rape
-
Transnet faces pressure to report allegations of wrongdoing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.