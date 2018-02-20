Popular Topics
Transnet faces pressure to report allegations of wrongdoing

A probe by Werksmans Attorneys into the R54 billion procurement process of over a thousand locomotives in 2014 uncovered alleged irregularities.

Picture: Transnet.net.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet has come under pressure to report allegations of wrongdoing to police, with Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown saying the board cannot evade its responsibility.

An investigation conducted by Werksmans Attorneys into the R54 billion procurement process of over a thousand locomotives in 2014 uncovered alleged irregularities.

However, Transnet decided the probe was incomplete and referred the matter to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Minister Brown has instructed Transnet to act on the findings of a report showing irregularities in the multi-billion rand procurement of locomotives.

It's understood Werksmans has questioned Transnet's attempt to absolve anyone of wrongdoing.

Brown says overseeing investigations and disciplinary processes against staff are the responsibilities of the board.

She's used Eskom as an example of the kind of reputation Transnet can get for not acting on this report.

She says Eskom also commissioned investigations only to claim that they were indecisive or incomplete.

The minister says this only adds to the weight of suspicion and negative sentiment about the parastatal.

