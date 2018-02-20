Madonsela: Ramaphosa has brought hope to SA

On Jacob Zuma’s resignation, Advocate Thuli Madonsela says she believes it was time for him to step down.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela has given her first public response to the resignation of former president Jacob Zuma, saying Cyril Ramaphosa’s election has put the country on a hopeful path.

Madonsela was speaking on the sidelines of an event to mark World Social Justice Day at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

#SocialJusticeDay [WATCH] Adv Thuli Madonsela talking about empowering those disadvantaged as the world marks Social Justice https://t.co/rnSlyp7wDX pic.twitter.com/WayOoFf0xP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2018

Madonsela says while she believes President Ramaphosa has brought hope to the country, she says citizens should work together to build the South Africa of their dreams.

“A pedestal of hope… is just a pedestal. It gives us higher ground to jump onto the next phase; it’s not a summit.”

On Zuma’s resignation, Madonsela says she believes it was time for him to step down.

“When you get to a point that the people are supposed to be following you… people you’re supposed to influence and pursued to behave in a particular way are not being persuaded by you.”

Madonsela says she doesn’t want to return to government at least for now as her focus is on civil society.

#SocialJusticeDay Madonsela:So what is social justice? For me social justice is ending the inequalities,leveling the ground. We are just looking for a world where all forms of humanity are embraced. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2018

At the same time, Madonsela says South Africa can only heal the injustices of the past by advancing social justice.

She says empowering the poor is one of the key factors in healing the wounds of the past.

“It’s part of Ubuntu; I am because you are. If I improve your fortunes, my fortunes will be improved. If we allow many of us to be left behind, peace is going to elude us.”

LISTEN: How Zuma’s own party comrades helped bring about his fall

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)