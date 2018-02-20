Popular Topics
'The tummy must fall': Ramaphosa encourages healthy living on morning walk

Early on Tuesday morning, he took a walk from the Gugulethu Sports Centre to the Athlone Stadium.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is joined by Western Cape ANC branch members and members of the public during an early morning walk from Gugulethu Stadium to Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 20 February 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa is joined by Western Cape ANC branch members and members of the public during an early morning walk from Gugulethu Stadium to Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 20 February 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - It's not often you see a head of state going for a morning wander, but clearly President Cyril Ramaphosa is starting his term as he means to continue - on the move.

Early on Tuesday morning, he took a walk from the Gugulethu Sports Centre to the Athlone Stadium.

He set off at a brisk pace, stopping on the way to chat to residents and pose for selfies.

The crowd grew as Ramaphosa made his way down Klipfontein Road.

The president says that exercise is crucial to keep your mind sharp.

“I want to encourage all South Africans to start leading a healthy lifestyle and to be active. I will do this wherever I go. I will go to other townships and encourage our people to walk.”

He adds: "Hashtag the tummy must fall. I want my tummy to fall, so I'm going to continue walking."

And it was all about exercise. Ramaphosa did not want to speak about a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

There have been calls for the president to reshuffle his Cabinet following his State of the Nation Address last Friday.

The president will reply to the Sona debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

