Student activist Mcebo Dlamini rejects plea bargain

JOHANNESBURG - #FeeMustFall campaigner Mcebo Dlamini has rejected the plea bargain offered to him by the State at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, saying accepting it would jeopardise his future in the field of law.

Dlamini was arrested two years ago on charges of theft, public violence and being in possession of a dangerous weapon during the 2016 Fees Must Fall protests at Wits University.

The student activist was released on bail in November of the same year, but his case has dragged on since then.

Dlamini took to Facebook on Monday saying how he was tired of the case and that his appearance on Tuesday would be his 30th.

But following the State’s proposal for a plea bargain in November 2017, Dlamini has decided to go to trial instead.

“I’m a Law student and I have hope that one day I will serve as a legal mind. If found guilty or [get] any criminal record, then I won’t be able to serve.”

Dlamini still maintains that the charges against him are politically motivated and an attempt to clamp down on student protests.

He says since free education has been pronounced, it doesn’t make sense to prosecute him.

The case has been postponed to March for a trial date to be set.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)