Sale of Cape Town Stadium naming rights to be finalised in March

CAPE TOWN - The sale of naming rights for Cape Town Stadium will be finalised at the end of March.

The process started two months ago.

The City of Cape Town’s Stuart Diamond says the tender process has closed and they will be assessing functionality next week.

“We’ve had a response from the tenderers and we’ll be conducting functionality assessment next week. Once that is done, we need to follow all the due process for the bid.”