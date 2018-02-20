Round two: Ramaphosa to reply to Sona debate

Opposition parties will again be looking to President Cyril Ramaphosa to spell out his plans to fight corruption and deal with state capture when he replies to the State of the Nation debate.

CAPE TOWN - After Monday’s marathon debate on the State of the Nation Address, opposition parties will again be looking to President Cyril Ramaphosa to spell out his plans to fight corruption and deal with state capture.

They say he must shake up the Cabinet and make sure those who have contributed to state capture are brought to book.

Ramaphosa will be responding to the debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says that a corrupt state is the poisoned chalice that Ramaphosa has inherited from Jacob Zuma, and that he must clean house by first firing key ministers.

“Mr President, if you want to undo the damage of state capture, we must acknowledge those who led us there in the first place.”

The National Freedom Party’s Nhlanhla Khubisa says the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture must be broad enough to ensure those implicated don’t get away with impunity.

“All those who were found to have looted the state’s resources should be arrested.”

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters says while it’s prepared to give Ramaphosa a chance, he is proposing too many summits on youth unemployment and investment, adding it smacks of a lack of a plan.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)