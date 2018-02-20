Ramaphosa: Land expropriation will not be ‘smash and grab’

President Cyril Ramaphosa says land redistribution will be handled responsibly and it must not be to the detriment of the economy or food security.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not allow "smash and grab" interventions when undertaking land expropriation.

In a speech to Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, he's reiterated that expropriation of land without compensation should be done in a way that improves food security and agricultural output.

“It is our task as a nation, it belongs to all of us. Yes, Julius Malema it’s just as much your task as it is my task. Yes, Mmusi Maimane it’s just your task as it is mine. Everybody, even you, Mr [Musiuoa] Lekota, it is your task as well.”

President Ramaphosa says land redistribution will be handled responsibly.

He says this must not be to the detriment of the economy, agricultural production or food security.

“We will not make the mistakes that others have made in dealing with the question of the land, we will not allow smash and grab interventions. That we will not allow. We will handle these matters in the same way that we have always handled all difficult issues in our country, we will handle it with responsibility.”

Ramaphosa says the pain of those who have been dispossessed of the land and their homes cannot be ignored.

Government plans to accelerate land redistribution through expropriation without compensation.

Ramaphosa says addressing the land issue is not only the responsibility of the African National Congress but is a task that belongs to the nation as a whole.



WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to #SONADebate

'WORKING TOWARDS BOOSTING INVESTMENT'

Ramaphosa has called on all parties to work towards boosting investment, saying there will be disagreement but there needs to be a common goal.

“I would like to have the best companies in the country, the best companies in the continent and I would want to have the best companies in the world to get together and make commitments on investments that are going to create jobs for our people.”

Turning to affirmative action, Ramaphosa says no one should lose out when it comes to opportunities and jobs.

But he says the latest statistics do present the truth and white people are still coming out tops when it comes to getting jobs.

“So the notion that they have reversed, cannot be true. In fact, those who have reversed are black people and we need to keep that in mind as we deal with the problems that beset our country.”