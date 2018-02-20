Ramaphosa announces lifestyle audits for top govt officials

President Cyril Ramaphosa also called on the opposition to exercise patience while government overhauls the bloated public service.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will announce changes to his Cabinet at an appropriate time.

He's also called on the opposition to exercise patience while government overhauls the bloated public service.

Ramaphosa says this will only happen once there has been broad consultation.

“So don’t go ahead of yourself, this matter will be addressed and I can assure you when it is addressed, it will be addressed very carefully without any noisy interventions that I am hearing on this left-hand side.”

He's also called for lifestyle audits for top government officials.

“It is time that we implement our resolutions on the conducts, also on matters such as lifestyle audits of all the people who occupy positions of responsibility.”

The president says this will include the police.

“I am heartened to have heard that the commissioner of police has also said that the high-echelon of police will also go through lifestyle audits. Now that is positive.”

Ramaphosa says reducing the number of government departments will not happen overnight.

He says a review will take several months and will be based on a thorough analysis of the suitability and cost of the existing configuration.

“Changes of this nature need to be well considered, they need to be based on evidence and should not be made in haste.”

LIFESTYLE AUDITS WELCOMED

Some ministers have welcomed President Ramaphosa's announcement of lifestyle audits for all Cabinet members.

Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane says he'd welcome an audit.

“Because most of the time we are being judged by perception. If the president brings facts on the table, it helps everybody that we must not live under cloud falsely - people must know.”

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said: “Yes, of course, I mean who will argue with that? The ANC started first to say it must happen within the organisation some years ago. You can’t ask for lifestyle audits in the public and then you lead the executive, you don’t want it to be done to you.”