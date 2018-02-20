Primedia Broadcasting exec resigns after allegations of gross misconduct
Primedia says it received three complaints from staff members last week regarding the senior executive’s inappropriate behaviour at a staff function.
JOHANNESBURG - A senior executive member of Primedia Broadcasting has resigned from the company after allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour emerged.
Primedia Broadcasting says it received three complaints from staff members last week regarding the senior executive’s sexually inappropriate behaviour at a staff function.
The executive was placed on special leave soon after the claims came to light. He was later suspended.
It's understood the women affected have requested that the details of the incidents not be made public.
Primedia Broadcasting's Pippa Rowles says the company "will take immediate action" against behaviour which contravenes the company's values and policies.
"Primedia is deeply committed to providing its employees with a safe‚ dignified and nurturing working environment. We will take immediate action against any behaviour which runs counter to these values‚ and offer support to any colleagues who raise concerns."
In a vague and terse statement, the company has also moved to clarify that it first became aware of the allegations last week and not last year as has been claimed on social media.
After becoming aware of the matter, the broadcaster says it launched an investigation led by an external legal counsel.
The statement reads that the external expert concluded its investigation on Monday 19 February, the charges, which the company has described as gross misconduct, were presented to the executive on the same day and he resigned shortly thereafter.
Further counselling and support are being given to the women.
