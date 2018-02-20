Presidency welcomes court ruling on Mining Charter

In a statement, it says the president will spearhead a new round of talks with all interested parties over the Mining Charter.

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency has welcomed the indefinite postponement by a High Court of an application by the Chamber of Mines and seven mining community networks against the Mining Charter.

In a statement, it says that the president will spearhead a new round of talks with all interested parties over the Mining Charter.

“The Presidency reaffirms its commitment to ensure that communities are integrally involved in consultations not only on the Mining Charter, but on all matters relating to the development of this sector.”

Mining communities have welcomed the decision to postpone the review of the Mining Charter to allow presidential intervention with all affected parties.

The Chamber of Mines and other role players asked the court to set aside the charter, and that it be involved in future policy discussions before the formulation of the document.

Scores of mining affected community members, clad in T-shirts with the slogan "nothing for us without us", gathered outside the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

In court, their stance to be included in consultation talks regarding the charter was reaffirmed by Judge President Dunstan Mlambo’s ruling.

“We understand, however, the stance by the applicants. We think it’s prudent that they’re concerned regarding their exclusion, and that it be properly recognised and addressed.”

Advocate Wandiswa Phama represents the communities says the Mining Affected Communities welcome this ruling.

“It’s a victory, binding the president and the minister of mineral resources to be inclusionary to Mining Affected Communities.”

