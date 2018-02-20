Police probing murder of man believed to be ANCYL official's bodyguard

According to 'The Star' newspaper, Namashana was killed allegedly by people wanting information about contents of the house believed to be belonging to Nkabinde's wife.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have confirmed that an investigation into the murder of a man believed to be the security guard of African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) treasurer-general Reginald Nkabinde.

But they wouldn't be drawn on reports that Armas Namashana, who was found stabbed in Zuurbekom last month, is linked to Nkabinde.

According to The Star newspaper, Namashana was killed allegedly by people wanting information about the contents of the house believed to be belonging to Nkabinde's wife.

Reginald, who is also thought to be the boss at record company Mabala Noise, denies that the house belongs to his wife despite municipal records proving otherwise.

The police's Appel Ernst says all they can only confirm for now is that that the victim was a security guard.

“I can confirm that a 42-year-old victim was working as a security guard in this area. It is further alleged that the victim went out to investigate noise, the next morning he was found dead by neighbours.”